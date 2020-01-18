SP Balasubrahmanyam to sing a track in Puneeth’s ‘Maya Bazaar’

Puneeth Rajkumar will be appearing in a cameo role in a song in the movie.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will be singing a song in Puneeth Rajkumar’s production venture Maya Bazaar.

Maya Bazaar is the second movie Puneeth is producing under his banner PRK Productions. Puneeth Rajkumar will be doing a cameo appearance in a song and that track will be sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. The song will be choreographed by Harsha A. Puneeth has allotted a couple of days from his busy schedule to be complete the shooting. The film stars Raj B Shetty in the lead role along with Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles.

Besides Maya Bazaar, Puneeth also has a film titled Yuva Rathnaa in the works. The movie, that comes with the tagline ‘Power of Youth’, indicates that it would have a political touch. Yuva Rathnaa is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth earlier in the smash hit film Rajakumaraa and is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha is playing the female lead in it, thus making her debut in Sandalwood. The cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college Principal or a professor. S Thaman is composing music for Yuva Rathnaa with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj handling cinematography.

Puneeth Rajkumar also has James in his kitty. The film is helmed by director Chethan Kumar and bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda. According to reports, James will be a complete entertainer with all the elements. The shooting for James will commence on January 19 and preparations are in progress. Chethan Kumar’s most recent directorial outing was Bharaate which was a superhit movie.