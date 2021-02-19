Snapped on his way to the Rifle Club, Ajith's new pics go viral

Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on Ajith's upcoming film 'Valimai' with H Vinoth.

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller film Valimai and his fans have left no stone unturned to get a glimpse of the actor and receive updates about the film. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Police Commissioner's office in Vepery, Chennai, asking for directions to the Rifle Club which is located at the old Commissioner's office, Egmore.

Photos of the 49-year-old actor talking to security officials at Chennaiâ€™s Commissioner's office instantly became viral on the internet.

Actor Ajith is known for his versatility and varied interests. The actor's interest in racing is well-known. He's also into aeromodelling and photography. Ajith was appointed as a Helicopter Test Pilot and UAV System Adviser by The Madras Institute of Technology for its team Dhaksha, which participated in an international Unarmed Aerial Vehicle launch competition in 2019. The Kollywood actorâ€™s latest visit to the Rifle Club does not come as a surprise to his fans since he took part in the 45th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship, which was held in Coimbatore in the past. He also participated in the National level championship which was held in New Delhi and the actor secured the 9th position in the BG4 SPM event and 12th position in the BG4 STM event

On the professional front, Ajith is currently working on the much-awaited Tamil movie Valimai. The film is directed by H Vinoth who had previously collaborated with the actor in the Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the remake of Bollywood film Pink.



The shoot of Valimai, after a hiatus of six months, resumed in Chennai last September. While the star's fans have been requesting the makers of the film for an update for a long time, producer Boney Kapoor has shared some details about the film's schedule. According to reports, the Valimai team might head to Spain to shoot a high-octane fight sequence and international stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film.

Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios. Ajith is likely to play the role of a cop in this venture.

