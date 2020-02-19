Six women allegedly forced into sex work rescued from Bengaluru spa, manager arrested

“The women were made to start off giving massages and were then forced to approach customers for sex work,” a police source said.

The Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old manager of a spa for allegedly soliciting for "obscene acts" and rescued six women from the premises.

Around 11 am on Wednesday, Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted a raid on Jack Salon and Wellness Spa located in Koramangala 5th block. CCB cleuths, who raided the premises said that the manager of the outlet, who is a woman, was arrested, while the spa owner Arvind has absconded. The police said that six women aged between 18 and 20 were rescued from the spa.

“We received a tip that the spa was running illegal operations and was soliciting for sex work. We believe that the women were forced into it and they have been sent to a state home for women, where they will be rehabilitated,” a CCB source said.

The women came from various northern states in search of a job and were hired as masseuses a few years ago, the police said. “The spa offered ‘happy ending’ packages. They were not meant for massage. The women were made to start off giving massages and were forced to approach customers and do things like body to body massages and also sex work,” the CCB source said.

The police found four customers within the premises when the raids were conducted. However, they were not arrested. “We cannot arrest the clients here because the law permits us to arrest those soliciting sex work. We are yet to ascertain whether the women did the sex work willingly or not but we suspect that they were forced into it. We will include other sections to the FIR after taking the women’s statements,” the source added.

The manager and owner Arvind have been booked under section 293 (sale of obscene objects to a young person) and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act.