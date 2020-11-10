Six labourers from Jharkhand die in road accident in Telangana’s Patancheru

The vehicle, with about nine passengers, was heading towards Patancheru from Hyderabad when it hit a mini-truck around 3 am on Tuesday.

news Accident

A major road accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru on the outskirts of Hyderabad claimed as many as six lives in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the initial reports in regional media, the incident took place near Pati village of Patancheru within the Sangareddy police limits. According to the police, a Xylo vehicle, with about nine passengers, was heading towards Patancheru (in Telangana) from Hyderabad when it huit a mini truck around 3 am.

The police, who rushed to the spot of the incident, shifted the injured to Patancheru area hospital for treatment. The road was later cleared for vehicular movement.

A local Inspector said that all the six deceased were working in Bengaluru as the daily wage workers and were heading to Nagpur in Maharashtra. The police said that all the deceased were identified and hailed from the state of Jharkhand. Kamlesh Lohare, Hari Lohare, Pramod Buher, Vinod Buher and Pavan Kumar are among the deceased who have been identified.

Inspector Rami Reddy said that the vehicle could have hit a mini truck or lorry from the left side as the passengers sitting on the left side lost their lives in the accident. He said that the other three passengers, who survived with minor injuries, are undergoing treatment at a trauma centre along the highway.

The bodies of the victims will be handed over to the families, following the required formalities, the police official said. Inspector Rami Reddy added that the driver of the vehicle is absconding following the incident.

Earlier on Monday, four persons, including a child, died in a similar accident after a car hit a lorry that was halted near Venkatapuram of Korutla in Jagitial district. All the deceased belonged to Mallapur mandal in the district.