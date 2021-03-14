Six labourers dead, 7 injured as auto collides with truck in Andhra

The accident took place on a state highway in Nuzvid mandal of Krishna district in the wee hours of Sunday.

news Accident

Six persons died in a tragic road accident in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Krishna district on Sunday morning. Twelve daily wage labourers and the driver were travelling in a seven-seater auto-rickshaw when the vehicle collided with a truck in Nuzvid mandal. Five passengers died immediately, while a sixth victim died while undergoing treatment. The remaining seven persons have been moved to the Vijayawada GGH (Government General Hospital) and their condition is critical, police said.

According to Nuzvid Rural police, the labourers, who were residents of Line Thanda, were travelling towards Chintalagunta for work. As they were travelling along State Highway 28, around 3 am, their auto was hit by a truck when they were close to Gollapalli village. The driver of the truck immediately fled the scene of the accident site and is now absconding. A case has been registered against the truck driver under section 304A (causing death by negligence), section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz visited the injured persons undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada GGH. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to the victimsâ€™ families and sought compensation from the state government on their behalf.

Earlier in March, in another tragic road accident in the state, four people were killed when their car collided with a lorry on NH 44, near the Kia Motors Limited factory outside Penukonda town in Anantapur district. The accident happened late at night, around 2 am, and all four travellers died on the spot. The victims were travelling from Bengaluru to Kurnool when their speeding car hit a lorry from behind. Police said the lorry shifted lanes and suddenly applied brakes at a speed-breaker, after which the collision happened

In February, four persons, including an eight-month-old baby, were killed when a tourist bus carrying 25 passengers fell into a gorge in the Visakhapatnam district.