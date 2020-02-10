Six killed in Andhra road accident as mini-truck rams into share auto

The incident occurred around 10 am on Monday morning near Repudi village of Phirangipuram mandal, in Guntur district.

news Accident

Six people were killed in a tragic road accident in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning. While police have identified four of the victims, two others are yet to be identified. The accident occurred around 10 am on Monday, near Repudi village of Phirangipuram mandal.

According to the police, two children and their mother were identified as natives of Puttakota village in Edlapadu mandal, while another man was identified as a native of Tatuluru village. The victims were travelling in a seven-seater autorickshaw towards Phirangipuram, with many of the passengers alighting the auto at Tatuluru.

When the auto reached Repudi village, it collided with a mini-truck coming from the opposite direction, crushing the auto. The truck on the other hand overturned from the impact. According to the police, the victims were all passengers of the share-auto. While six people have died so far, a few others involved in the accident have reportedly sustained injuries. The accident victims were reportedly moved to the Narasaraopeta government hospital.

A case has been booked against the driver of the truck under IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Recently, a man driving an auto was reportedly killed in a collision with an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus in Sattenapalli mandal of Guntur district. A few days before the incident, two people on a bike were killed in an accident on National Highway-16. According to reports, they were travelling from Pedakakani to Guntur when they were hit by a bus from behind.

In another accident in December, two people were reported to have died, and five people injured when the auto they were travelling in hit a tree, after the driver lost control. The passengers were travelling towards Lam village in Guntur district.