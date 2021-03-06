Six Karnataka ministers move court, seek injunction against media

The ministers sought the injunction days after former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi stepped down after being embroiled in a sex-for-job scandal.

news Politics

Six ministers in Karnataka have moved a Bengaluru city court seeking an injunction to restrain the media from publishing or airing any “defamatory or unauthenticated” material against them. The ministers of the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government who moved court on Friday include Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Cooperative Minister S T Somashekar and Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. The two others are Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda and Urban Development Minister Bhyrathi Basavaraj.

After hearing their joint plea, the additional city civil sessions judge reserved his order which is expected to be delivered on Saturday.

The six ministers are among the 17 MLAs who had rebelled against the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, leading to its fall in July 2019 and paving way for the BJP to come to power. Disqualified from their respective parties Congress and JD(S), the MLAs subsequently joined the BJP, contested the bye-polls in December 2019 on BJP tickets and were made ministers after winning the polls.

The ministers sought injunctions after former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from his post amid allegations of a sex-for-job scandal, of which CDs were released by activist Dinesh Kalahalli. He had also defected to the ruling BJP along with 16 MLAs to become a minister and is known to have played a pivotal role in the fall of the coalition government.

Confirming the ministers' step of approaching the court, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, in a series of tweets, said the ministers moved the court amid apprehensions of a political conspiracy being hatched to defame some “honestly working” ministers. “These challenges are common to those in public life. But it is inevitable to confront such evil spirits when they are waging war against us,” Sudhakar mentioned in his tweet adding that they have faith in the judiciary.