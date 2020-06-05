Six COVID-19 deaths in one day in Telangana, death toll crosses 100

Telangana has been witnessing a surge in both fatalities and new positive cases for nearly three weeks.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Telangana crossed 100 with six more persons succumbing to the coronavirus on Thursday. Six deaths during a 24-hour period ending on Thursday at 5 pm pushed the death toll to 105.

With this, Telangana became the ninth state in India to record more than 100 deaths due to COVID-19. The state has been witnessing a surge in both fatalities and new positive cases for nearly three weeks.

Thursday saw another spike in number of cases with as many as 127 people testing positive for the coronavirus. This pushed the state's tally to 3,147.

Telangana became 12th state to cross 3,000 cases on Wednesday. The tally includes 448 migrants, deportees and foreign returnees. However, all the cases reported during last 24 hours were local.

There was no let up in new cases in the Greater Hyderabad area as it accounted for 110 of the fresh infections. Seven cases were reported from Adilabad and six from Ranga Reddy district, adjoining Hyderabad.

Officials said the number of patients undergoing treatment in hospitals stands at 1455. So far 1,587 people have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the government-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad reported four more Covid-19 cases among its healthcare staff. A consultant from the cardiology department and lab technicians were among those tested positive on Thursday.

Four doctors and three sanitation workers from the cardiology department had tested positive on Wednesday.

The number of post-graduate medicos tested positive at the Osmania Medical College (OMC) also rose to 16 as four more students found infected.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh alleged that state ministers and officials of the state-run Gandhi Hospital did not respond properly when he called them after family members of a COVID-19 positive pregnant woman, who eventually died, expressed concern over her health condition to him. The state government appeared lacking interest in saving COVID-19 patients, he alleged.

However, a hospital official clarified that there was no negligence in treating the woman patient. The patient was referred from a private hospital and she was treated in the ICU of the state-run hospital after her admission. The patient had problems in breathing and the doctors of all departments tried to provide better treatment to her, he said.

The condition of the patient was explained to her husband and other family members and the hospital had all relevant proof, he added.

With IANS and PTI inputs

