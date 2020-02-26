Six children from Chhattisgarh rescued from labour trafficking in Vijayawada

Five boys and one girl between the ages of 14 and 16 were being trafficked to Salem and Nagari for labour.

news Trafficking

Six children were rescued from labour trafficking by various authorities in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning. The children, aged between 14 and 16 years, were being brought from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh to Vijayawada, to be further taken to Salem in Tamil Nadu and Nagari in Andhra’s Chittoor district to be employed as child labour.

The Hindu reported that officials of the District Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Ibrahimpatnam Police and the Crime Investigation Department were involved in the rescue operation. They were alerted by the state coordinator with the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Tirupati Rao. Tirupati Rao said that a BBA coordinator from Jagdalpur had conveyed the information that the children were being brought from Jagdalpur to Vijayawada in a private bus.

The officials then contacted the bus driver through the travel company, and intercepted the bus at Ibrahimpatnam. According to Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector Sridhar Kumar, there were also a few adults on the bus who were also being taken from Jagdalpur for work in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Police arrested two men, one from Chhattisgarh and one from Nagari, for trafficking the children.

“They said that three of the children were being taken to Nagari to work in a quarry, while the other three were being taken to Salem to work in poultry farms,” Tirupati Rao said.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Vijay Kumar said that there were five boys and one girl among the rescued children, who are now under government protection and have been sent to shelter homes in Vijayawada for temporary shelter. “We are waiting for their parents to arrive and inquire further into the matter before sending them back to their homes,” he said.

Police have booked the accused under IPC section 370 for human trafficking, apart from the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.