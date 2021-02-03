Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' release date is out

The shooting of â€˜Doctorâ€™, which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, was wrapped up last month.

Remo star Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday announced the release date for his upcoming film Doctor. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame, Doctor will be hitting the screen on March 26, 2021.

The film is being bankrolled by KJR Studios in association with Sivakarthikeyan's home banner. Tipped to be another dark comedy like Nelsonâ€™s debut film, the story of Doctor apparently revolves around a kidney transplant racket. The film also has Priyanka Arul Mohan, who was last seen in Nani's Telugu film Gang Leader. The shoot of Doctor was wrapped up last month and the team made the announcement on social media, along with pictures from the final day of filming. Sivakarthikeyan recently took to Twitter and announced that he has completed the dubbing as well.

#Doctor dubbing completed

Thank you @Nelsondilpkumar na and his team for this entertaining journey pic.twitter.com/XPUyD6atVY February 1, 2021

Doctor also stars Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu and Archana. It is said that Yogi Babuâ€™s portions with Sivakarthikeyan are a laugh riot. The film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, making this the composerâ€™s sixth project with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. K Vijay Karthik is the cinematographer while Nirmal has been roped in as the editor. National Award-winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is in charge of the stunts for Doctor.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan announced that he will be teaming up with Lyca Productions for his upcoming, titled Don. The film will be helmed by debutant director Cibi Chakaravarthi, an assistant director with Atlee. Set against a college backdrop, the film will see Sivakarthikeyan playing a student. Don will have music by Anirudh Ravichandran and is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions.

The actor has also teamed up with Indru Netru Naalai fame director Ravi Kumar for his upcoming film Ayalaan. The shooting of the film, which was going at a rapid pace, has been wrapped up. Tipped to be an alien invasion comedy, reports are that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing a triple role for the first time in his career, though an official confirmation on the same is expected. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and it is rumoured that she plays the role of an astronomer in the film. Ayalaan will have music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The film is produced by 24 AM Studios in association with KJR Studios.

Sivakarthikeyan also awaits the release of his production venture Vaazhl, directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, who made a splash with his critically-acclaimed debut film Aruvi. The film marks the third production venture of Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s production house, apart from Kanaa and Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. Touted to be a travelogue music drama, starring nonagenarian actor SN Bhatt, the shooting of the film was wrapped up in 75 days. Vaazhl was reportedly shot in more than 100 locations

