Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Ravi Kumar titled ‘Ayalaan’

Tipped to be an alien invasion comedy, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan had teamed up with director Ravi Kumar, known for helming the science fiction comedy Indru Netru Naalai, for a project that went on the floors last year, however the schedule had taken a back seat due to some financial troubles.

The film has now been titled Ayalaan. KJR Studios, which is jointly bankrolling the movie with 24AM Studios, revealed the news on Monday: “#Ayalaan it is! We’re making something unseen in Tamil cinema, a very interesting Sci-fi film directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame @Ravikumar_dir starring @Siva_Kartikeyan with music by ‘Isai Puyal’ @arrahman. Here’s the title look! What do you think?”

#Ayalaan it is! We're making something unseen in Tamil cinema, a very interesting Sci-fi film directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame @Ravikumar_dir starring @Siva_Kartikeyan with music by 'Isai Puyal' @arrahman Here's the title look! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/dnTEFOcaHH February 3, 2020

Tipped to be an alien invasion comedy, the film is reportedly made on a high budget with Hollywood professionals working on it. Cinematographer Nirav Shah will be using the Alexa LF camera for the first time in Indian cinema for this film.

Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead for the project and it is rumoured that she plays the role of an astronomer. The rest of the cast will be announced shortly.

Not long ago, rumours emerged that Sivakarthikeyan had taken over the reins of the project. However, in a recent media interaction he clarified that he didn’t take over the project but has agreed to shoot without remuneration as the film has been on the floors for a long time. The film will have music by double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Sivakarthikeyan had already confirmed that he had convinced Rahman to croon the opening song of the film.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen playing a superhero in Hero directed by PS Mithran. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. The actor also has a film with director Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame in the offing. Titled Doctor, it will be bankrolled by KJR Studios in association with Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner. He also has a film with Vignesh Shivn in the pipeline. Currently dubbed SK 17, it was recently reported that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the project which will feature two heroines.

(Content provided by Digital Native)