Sivakarthikeyan reveals his next project titled â€˜Donâ€™

Touted to be a college drama, â€˜Donâ€™ will be backed by Lyca Productions and directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi.

Sivakarthikeyan, who has wrapped up Nelson Dhilipkumar's Doctor and director Ravikumar's Ayalaan, will be teaming up with Lyca Productions for his next titled Don. The venture will be helmed by debutant director Cibi Chakaravarthi, an assistant director with director Atlee.



Sharing the news of his next project on social media, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Happy to announce my next film with @LycaProductions titled #DON, Music by my dearest Rockstar @anirudhofficial. Itâ€™s always an extra happiness to join with a debutant Director, here is @Dir_Cibi" (sic)



Happy to announce my next film with @LycaProductions titled #DON

Music by my dearest Rockstar @anirudhofficial Itâ€™s always an extra happiness to join with a debutant Director, here is @Dir_Cibi @SKProdOffl @KalaiArasu_ pic.twitter.com/dFbsH49W4I â€” Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 27, 2021



Set in a college backdrop, Don will see Sivakarthikeyan playing a student. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichandran and will be co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions.





It may be noted that earlier, it was announced that Sivakarthikeyan would be teaming up with director Vignesh Shivn for a project which was supposed to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Later, it was reported that the project was shelved.



Sivakarthikeyan had recently wrapped up shooting for director Ravikumar's Ayalaan which has been in the making for over a year now. The film's shooting was postponed multiple times due to several reasons. After about eight months, the Ayalaan team resumed the film's shoot in November 2020 and wrapped up earlier this month. Touted to be a sci-fi flick that revolves around an alien that lands on Earth, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran.



In an interview with The Times of India, director Ravikumar said, "There have been so many films in Hollywood that have shown aliens. Even in Bollywood, thereâ€™s Koi Mil Gaya, which features Jaado, the alien. I heard that the makers had used prosthetics on an artiste to get him to resemble an alien. But here, itâ€™s all VFX. So, when Sivakarthikeyan is shooting in real time, he really has no reference to the alien that will be seen on screen. To assist him, weâ€™ve got a small boy to stand in front of him so that he can look at somebody and act. But the challenge will be when we sync this on the VFX screen."



Sivakarthikeyan has also wrapped up shooting for his film Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is tipped to be a dark comedy like Nelsonâ€™s debut film Kolamaavu Kokila.



Sivakarthikeyan's last outing was Hero, directed by Irumbu Thirai fame Mithran, but the film received mixed reviews at the box office. Pairing up with Sivakarthikeyan in Hero were Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana, with Arjun, Vivek, and Robo Shankar formed the supporting star cast. KJR Studios bankrolled this venture, George C Williams and Ruben were in charge of the filmâ€™s cinematography and editing respectively and Yuvan Shankar composed the music.

