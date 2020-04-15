Sivakarthikeyan heaps praises on ‘Love Mocktail’

The Kannada film stars Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles with Amrutha Iyengar, Abhilash, Rachana Inder, Kushi Achar and others in supporting roles.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada actor Krishna turned director with the movie Love Mocktail, which is gaining patronage not only from movie buffs world over but from his contemporaries in the film industry as well. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime, the film is doing well among netizens during the ongoing lockdown.

Love Mocktail stars Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles with Amrutha Iyengar, Abhilash, Rachana Inder, Kushi Achar and others in supporting roles. The film has music by Raghu Dixit and cinematography by Sri Crazy Mindz.

Talking about Love Mocktail’s success, Krishna said in an interview with Cinema Express that Sivakarthikeyan had called him to congratulate him on the film. The actor-director was quoted as saying, “Sivakarthikeyan watched the film, found my number, introduced himself through a message, and congratulated me. I called him back and he said Love Mocktail was a lovely film, which is fun and also filled with emotions. I was curious to know whether he understood the language, and he said yes, to a certain extent, and added that subtitles came in handy. Watching the film and saying it is nice is a good gesture. But going to the extent of finding out the number and calling me to praise it is a big thing.”

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish also took to social media to shower praises on Love Mocktail, calling the film fun and heart-warming.

Krishna revealed that he had been getting calls from Europe, Bangladesh and other parts of the world. Pointing out that cinema does not have language barriers, he added that the appreciation was certainly encouraging. Following the success of Love Mocktail, Krishna is working on a new script and has said that he is making it into an interesting plot.

Krishna currently has Local Train, Chandralekha Returns and Virgin in different stages of production.

