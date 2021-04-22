Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish succumbs to COVID-19, he was 35

Several prominent leaders and journalists expressed their condolences to the veteran communist leader.

Coronavirus Death

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s elder son, Ashish Yechury, passed away due to COVID-19. The CPI(M) National General Secretary confirmed his son’s demise with a tweet on Thursday morning. “It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” he wrote.

The 35-year-old was working as a senior copy editor at a leading newspaper in Delhi. According to reports, Ashish had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been receiving treatment at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram. The news of his death first came at around 6 am on Thursday. He was hospitalised at the Holy Family hospital initially two weeks ago and was later shifted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Reacting to the news, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his condolences. “Devastated by the news @SitaramYechury @seemay. There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time,” he wrote.

Several prominent leaders and journalists too expressed their condolences to the veteran communist leader. The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also issued a statement following the news of the death.

“We are deeply sorry to announce the passing away this morning (April 22) of Ashish Yechury, son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar. He died of COVID-19 related complications,” the statement read. The Polit Bureau conveyed its condolences to the family members of the deceased including Sitaram Yechury, Indrani, Ashish’s wife Swati, his sister Akhila and others.

India has currently been battling the second wave of COVID-19. Cities including Mumbai and Delhi have announced lockdown-like restrictions. In several places, hospitals have been facing a shortage in medical oxygen supply with patients dying due to lack of oxygen. On Wednesday, India reported its highest single-day case fatality with 2,023 deaths and over three lakh new cases of COVID-19.