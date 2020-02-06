Singer Yesudas’s brother KJ Justin found dead in Kochi backwaters

Police suspect that Justin died by suicide. A post mortem examination is underway.

news Death

KJ Justin, a younger brother of singer KJ Yesudas, was found dead in the backwaters in Vallarpadam in Kochi on Wednesday. He was 62. Police suspect that he died by suicide.

Justin was reportedly struggling with depression since the death of his son. According to other reports, he was also in a severe financial crisis. However, the cause of his death is not yet confirmed.

Justin’s body was taken to the mortuary at Ernakulam General Hospital and a post-mortem is underway.

The police were informed on Wednesday morning that a body had been found floating in the water on Wednesday morning. Later that evening, Justin’s family had filed a missing person’s complaint after he did not return home on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday evening, the police recovered the body from the backwaters in Vallarpadam and informed his family. The family went to the hospital and confirmed that it was Justin. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Justin's family told the police that he had been showing suicidal tendencies for that last few days due to financial reasons.

"His postmortem said death by drowning. Yesudas will arrive from Chennai on Friday,"Sub-Inspector of the Mulavukad Police Station told TNM.

Justin is survived by his wife Jiji. He was the son of the late Augustine Joseph and Elizabeth. Justin had six siblings – KJ Yesudas, Anthappan, Mani, Jayamma, Babu (deceased) and Pushpa.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers:

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention toll-free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No. 78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.