Singer Lucky Ali and IAS officer’s husband trade charges over property in Bengaluru

Singer Lucky Ali alleged that a 3-acre property in Yelahanka in Bengaluru, was a ‘trust property’ encroached upon by Sudhir Reddy, husband of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

Singer Lucky Ali alleged that the property he owns in Bengaluru has been encroached upon by Sudhir Reddy, the husband of well-known IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. Sudhir Reddy refuted the charges by responding that the land in question did not belong to the singer.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, December 4, Lucky Ali claimed that a 3-acre property in Yelahanka in Bengaluru, was a ‘trust property’ and was encroached upon by Sudhir Reddy, husband of Rohini Sindhuri. “They are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly and illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents,” he said in one of his tweets. He also said he has filed a complaint with the Assistant Commissioner of Police concerned, but alleged there was no response and he was “getting no help from the local police.”

Dear everyone , blatant misuse of power by one influential lady IAS officer wife of one Sudhir Reddy a local builder who has used and is currently using the state police to subvert law and using force to steal Trust properties ..in contempt of courts in Bangalore .. — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) December 2, 2022

Responding to the allegations made by the popular singer, Sudhir Reddy said that the property in question belonged to him. “Lucky Ali is an alien to said property which originally belongs to Yeshwanth Shenoy and sold to Mansoor Ali and Mansoor Ali sold to Sudhir Reddy,” a statement by Sudhir Reddy said. He said that an injunction order was passed against Lucky Ali from interfering with the property in 2016 and shared the documents related to it.

Madhusudhan Reddy, who is the brother-in-law of Rohini Sindhuri, also filed a complaint against Lucky Ali at Yelahanka New Town police station on November 28. An FIR registered in the case reiterated Madhusudhan's claims that the property was purchased on April 30 2012, from Lucky Ali’s brother Mansoor Ali, following which there was a dispute between him and the singer. Madhusudhan also alleged that Lucky Ali’s supporters and others assaulted him when he visited the property.