Singer Khatija Rahman turns music composer for Halitha Shameem’s next

Khatija was recently part of the popular ‘Jigu Jigu Rail’ song from the film Maamannan, which was composed by her father AR Rahman.

Flix Entertainment

Singer Khatija Rahman, the eldest daughter of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, is debuting as a music composer for director Halitha Shameem’s next film Minmini, which is reportedly based on survivor’s guilt. Halitha is popular for her films such as Sillu Karuppatti and Aelay. Making the official announcement, Halitha wrote, “So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for #MinMini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music underway!”

Halitha and Khatija reportedly got in touch on Instagram, where the singer reached out to her to express her admiration for Sillu Karuppatti after watching the film. Following this conversation, Halitha had approached Khatija asking her to compose music for her new film, but Khatija initially declined.

“Last year, I was figuring out what I wanted to do. Also, I was singing and doing so many things at that point. I felt there was too much on my plate. But later, there was another project-also by a female director-that came to me. So, I called up Halitha ma'am and told her things had changed, and asked if she still wanted me. I played her my independent track. After hearing that, she said, ‘This is exactly my vibe. I like your voice. I like your thinking. So, I want to work with you. I feel you can add value to the film.' We decided to give it a try and take it forward,” Khatija said in an interview to Times of India.

Khatija had recently sung a song for Coke Studio Tamil along with lyricist and rapper Arivu. The song ‘Sagavaasi’ has crossed more than 20 million views. She was also part of the popular ‘Jigu Jigu Rail’ song for Maamannan, which is composed by AR Rahman.

Speaking about her experience as the music composer for Minmini, Khatija said she was nervous. Besides, since Halitha is also the editor of the film, she was particular about the music complimenting the visual, she added.

According to Halitha, the background music for the film has been completed, and three songs have been recorded so far.