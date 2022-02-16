Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69 in Mumbai

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

Flix Death

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday, February 16. He was 69 years old. Doctors said that Lahiri died late on Tuesday, February 15, at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 1970s and 80s. These included Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. He shot to global fame with Disco Dancer and the song Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja..., and later the superhit music for Zakhmee, Lahu Ke Do Rang.

Born in Kolkata in West Bengal in 1952, Bappi was exposed to a lot of music as a child as his father, Aparesh Lahiri and his mother, Bansari Lahiri were musicians. According to his website, he began to play the tabla at the age of three and after that, there was no looking back. Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife and two children. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3. Bappi was also recently seen on the popular show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Prominent Bollywood personalities have expressed shock and condoled the demise of Lahiri, who was fondly known as 'Bappi Da' in the industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and said, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

AR Rahman also condoled Bappi Lahiri’s death, saying, “”#RIPbappida …..Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema! (sic)”

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Bappi’s death comes just days after the demise of the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of COVID-related complications on January 11. A two-day national mourning was observed and President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several political leaders expressed their condolences over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

With IANS and PTI inputs