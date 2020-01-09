Simbu to play a pilot in Hansika's 'Maha'

The film is being directed by debutant UR Jameel, a former associate of director Lakshman, who has directed films such as 'Romeo and Juliet' and 'Bogan'.

Hansika, who has worked alongside most of the southern stars and was last seen in Atharvaa’s 100, is awaiting the release of her 50th film titled Maha. Tipped to be a female-centric thriller, the film has actor Silambarasan aka STR playing a cameo role.

The film is being directed by debutant UR Jameel, a former associate of director Lakshman, who has directed films such as Romeo and Juliet and Bogan. Director Jameel was quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying, "STR will appear for about 45 minutes in the flashback portions in the film. He will be essaying the role of a pilot and his role is based on the real-life incidents that happened to a pilot in Goa, 30 years ago. We have fine-tuned the role with some fictional touch and his portions will be more gripping."

The film also stars Srikanth, Sanam Shetty, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran and Mahat Raghavendran. According to sources, Srikanth’s role will be a surprise as he has undergone a physical transformation for it. Sources also add he doesn’t play the baddie in the film. Bankrolled by Etcetera Entertainment, Maha will also be music composer M Ghibran’s 25th film.

Meanwhile, Simbu's next with actor Venkat Prabhu titled Maanaadu is finally going to start rolling from the last week of January. The film will also star Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Arvind Swami has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. Incidentally, Arvind and Simbu had shared screen space in Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Recently there were reports that Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has been approached to play the antagonist and the actor denied the news through his Twitter page, saying that is a rumour. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised shortly.

