Simbu gets trained in Bharatanatyam for upcoming film

The actor has also undergone a physical transformation after training in various martial arts.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Simbu, who has been going through a rough patch on the professional front, is trying to redeem his career with interesting career choices. The actor is all set to join hands with filmmaker Suseenthiran for the first time. Titled Eeswaran, recently the first look and title of the film were unveiled by the actor on his Social Media handle which has gone viral.

Meanwhile, the actor who had undergone a huge physical transformation was indulging in various martial arts. Now a picture of the actor getting trained in Bharathanatyam has gone viral. In the picture, the actor is seen getting trained by actress Saranya Mohan. Saranya runs a Bharathanatyam school in Alappuzha and both her parents are trained classical dancers and dance teachers, who together run a dance school. Both Simbu and Saranya shared screen space in the film Osthe, Tamil remake of Bollywood film Dabangg. In the film she played Jithan Ramesh's love interest. Saranya who acted in many hit films like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Eeram, Jeyam Kondan, Velayautham and many more, she has temporarily quit filmdom post her marriage in 2015.

The film will have Niddhi Aggerwal playing the female lead who is making her debut with Jayamravi's upcoming film Bhoomi. The shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk speed in Madurai and Dindugal. The makers have already confirmed in the first look that film is all set to release on Pongal 2021. The film will have cinematography by S Tirru, music by S.Thaman while Anthony has come on board as the editor. To be produced by Madhav Media, who have earlier bankrolled projects such as Zero, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum and the upcoming film Oh Mana Penne the remake of Oh Mana Penne remake of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu.

Itâ€™s worth mentioning that Simbu has a project titled Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu. The project was originally supposed to go on the floors last July after being deferred multiple times and finally went on floors earlier this year. After briefly shooting in Chennai, the team was supposed to go to Hyderabad to shoot a major portion of the film much before Covid19 pandemic. In the film, Simbu would essay a Muslim in the film and he will be playing a character named Abdul Khaaliq. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady which also has an ensemble of actors including Director Bharathiraja, Director SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaran in pivotal roles. The actor also will be seen in an extended cameo role in Hansika Motwani's Maha which happens to be her 50th film. The actor's portion will appear in the flashback and he plays the role named Shoiab.