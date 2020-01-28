'Sillu Karupatti' director Halitha Shameem's next titled 'Aela'

The film will be bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios.

Director Halitha Shameem's latest release, Sillu Karupatti, an anthology film that connects four stories had received positive reviews from critics and the general audience.

Basking with the success of Sillu Karupatti, Halitha Shameem has announced her next movie titled Aela. The quirky poster superimposes the title font over the wheels of the cycle of an ice cream vendor. The director took it to social media platforms and announced her next venture. Halitha wrote,"For those who are asking about my next film, here is the poster! #Aelay is in the post production stage and will be ready soon."

Touted to be a neo-realistic comedy film, the film will revolve around a father-son relation that will be bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios. Halitha had written Aelay’s script several years back, and was waiting for the right producer. The film has been wrapped up and the film enters the stages of post-production.

After working with Samuthirakani in Sillu Karupatti Halitha has once again roped in the actor to play the father while Kaala fame Manikandan plays the son. Husband and wife duo Pushkar-Gayatri will be its creative producers. Interestingly Halitha had worked as an assistant director with Pushkar-Gayatri.

The film will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Halitha's last outing Sillu Karupatti had four parts: Pink Bag, Kakka Kadi, Turtles, and Hey Ammu starring Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Leela Samson, Kaala fame Manikandan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Krav Maga Sreeram, Baby Sara Arjun and Rahul.

The film was bankrolled by Venkatesh Velineni while Suriya's 2D Entertainment had bagged the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights.

Halitha Shameem made her directorial debut with Poovarasam Peepee which was produced and filmed by Manoj Paramahamsa.

(Content provided by Digital Native)