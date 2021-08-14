Silambarasan undergoes physical transformation for Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu

The title and first look poster of 'Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu', previously titled 'Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan', was revealed on August 6.

Actor Silambarasan is currently working on the Gautham Menon directorial Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu. The actor shared a photo of the massive physical transformation he had to undergo in preparation for the role. He posted a collage of photos showing how much weight he lost for the upcoming movie. He has reportedly lost around 15 kg.

While several celebrities and people from their families have shared their weight loss stories on social media, readers should be aware that drastic weight loss programmes should be formulated in consultation with experts. There are several factors to be considered, from how much weight a person should lose and at what pace for health benefits to what is best suited for their age and body type.

The title and first look poster of Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu was unveiled on August 6. The film was previously titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. The new title as well as the poster suggest that it will likely discuss deforestation and wildfire. However, the makers did not reveal why the title was changed.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the production banner of Vels Film International, the GVM directorial has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman. Simbu, Gautham Vasudev Menon and AR Rahman have previously worked together in movies such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Silambarasan is currently working on Maanaadu, which is helmed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The movie marks the first collaboration between the actor-director duo. Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Other actors such as Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren are part of the supporting cast. SJ Suryah has been reportedly roped in to essay the role of an antagonist. Maanaadu has music by popular musician Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Simbu is also currently working on the Kollywood remake of the Kannada movie Mufti. The Kollywood remake has been titled Pathu Thala. Helmed by Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame director Krishna, the cast also includes actors Gautham Karthik and Obeli N Krishna.

Meanwhile, director Gautham Menon has directed the segment Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, starring Suriya and Prayaga Martin, in Netflixâ€™s nine-part anthology Navarasa that started streaming on August 6. He has also acted in the short film directed by Karthik Subbaraj.