‘Siddique sir taught me how to enjoy filmmaking’: Suriya pays tribute

Suriya had worked with Siddique in Friends (2001), the remake of a Malayalam movie with the same name.

Flix Entertainment

Expressing his condolences over the death of director Siddique, actor Suriya in a heartfelt note recalled how the late director was instrumental in helping him become a confident actor. The Malayalam director had passed away on Tuesday, August 8 following a cardiac arrest. Suriya had worked with Siddique in Friends (2001), the remake of a Malayalam movie with the same name. He said that Siddique’s demise was an irreplaceable loss.

“Friends was an important film for me in many ways. Siddique Sir was inherently an encouraging man who would compliment actors even if we did a small improvement to the scene. He would convey his observations on my performance with a lot of unconditional love, both during shoot and at edit. For the first time I looked forward to being on a film set! He taught me to enjoy the process of filmmaking, have a good laugh and to not take myself seriously,” the actor said.

Recalling how the late filmmaker had helped him in his early years when he had just began acting, the actor said, “Siddique Sir was a senior and much applauded director when he made Friends, but he would treat all of us as equals during shoot with his friendly approach. I've never seen him angry or raise his voice on set. Working with him is an experience I will cherish forever.”

He added, “He gave me something I didn't have before I met him: the inner confidence to believe in myself and my talent. Years later, wherever we met, he would enquire about my family and my happiness with much attention to what I was sharing with him.”

Suriya thanked the director for having faith, belief and trust in him during his formative years as an actor.

“I will miss you a whole lot. I pray for your family and friends to find their peace with bearing the physical loss of not having you around. However, the memories and love you've given us, will carry us through our journey ahead,” Suriya wrote.

Friends, directed by Siddique, continues to be celebrated by Tamil cinema fans, particularly because of the comedy scenes. The scenes from the film are used in popular culture in the form of memes. Along with Suriya, the film had actors Vijay, Vadivelu, Devayani, and others.

Siddique who worked in Malayalam cinema wrote and directed many comedy films. He has been availing treatment in hospital since July 10 owing to respiratory issues.