Siddharth's multilingual horror film 'Aval' gets a sequel

According to sources, the sequel will be simultaneously shot in different languages and will be bankrolled by a leading production house.

Flix Kollywood

Siddharth-Andrea starrer Tamil horror Aval (2017) had not only appealed to audiences and critics alike but at the same time worked wonders at the box-office. The film witnessed a steady increase in footfalls resulting in the allocation of more shows across theatres in Tamil Nadu. It was said to be one of the biggest box-office openers for Siddharth in recent times.

Directed by Milind Rau, an erstwhile associate of Mani Ratnam, this film was co-written and produced by Siddharth. Now the film is all set for a sequel which is also being co-written by Siddharth. According to sources, the film will be simultaneously shot in different languages and the sequel will be bankrolled by a leading production house.

In the film, Siddharth played a neurosurgeon and Andrea played his wife. Newcomer Anisha Angelina Victor played the girl who gets possessed and her performance left audiences in awe. The film was dubbed in Telugu as Gruham and as The House Next Door in Hindi.

Aval earned the praise of audiences for emerging as a true-blue horror flick. Apart from smart writing, the film also won appreciation for its sound design. In fact, Richard Kind, a popular sound designer from Christopher Nolanâ€™s films, heaped praise on the sound design in the film when it released.

On the career front, Siddharth has two more projects in his kitty. He has upcoming Indian 2 with director Shankar in which he is set to share screen space with Kamal Haasan for the first time. Reports are that he will be seen playing a police officer in the highly anticipated sequel which marks Kamal Haasanâ€™s return as the aged vigilante, Senapathy.

Siddharth is also set to return to Tollywood with RX 100 fame director Ajay Bhupathi in the upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Mahasamudram, which also stars Sharwanand as one of the leads. There are unconfirmed reports that Siddharth is likely to be seen as the antagonist in this project. Siddharth also has another Tamil film titled Takkar, which is tipped to be an action-comedy.

(Content provided by Digital Native)