Siddharth returns to Telugu cinema after seven years with 'Mahasamudram'

Siddharth’s last Telugu outing was 'Jabardasth' (2013), co-starring Samantha Akkineni.

Actor Siddharth, who was last seen in Telugu film Jabardasth seven years ago, is all set for a comeback to the industry where he’s delivered some of the biggest hits of his career.

On Friday, it was announced Siddharth will return to Tollywood with RX 100 fame director Ajay Bhupathi in upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Mahasamudram, which also stars Sharwanand as one of the leads. The announcement was made via a statement. After the massive blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru with Superstar Mahesh Babu, AK Entertainments will be bankrolling Mahasamudram. Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam will bankroll this project which will take off soon.

Not long ago, a Deccan Chronicle report stated that Siddharth is likely to be seen as the antagonist in this project. “Siddharth would be an ideal choice for one of the protagonists’ roles because he’s a natural performer. Moreover, since the Telugu audiences haven’t seen much of him in the last few years, his casting will come as a breath of fresh air,” a source was quoted in the report.

Apparently, Ajay recently gave the script to Siddharth, who loved the intensity and depth of his character. However, the makers haven’t officially confirmed whether Siddharth will be seen playing a negative role. As per the statement, Siddharth was looking for the right script for his Telugu comeback and he finally found one. The statement added that there will be many more surprise announcements with regards to the project in the coming weeks.

Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam. Siddharth also has another Tamil film titled Takkar in his kitty. It is tipped to be an action-comedy.

He will also play a key role in Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Reports have claimed that he will be seen playing a police officer in the highly anticipated sequel which marks Kamal Haasan’s return as the aged vigilante, Senapathy. Siddharth also has the sequel to Aval in the pipeline. In a recent media interaction, he confirmed turning writer for Aval 2 and it will go on the floors next year.

Sharwanand, on the other hand, was last seen on screen in Telugu film Jaanu, a remake of Tamil romantic-drama 96. The film was out at the theatres on February 7th this year to a lukewarm response. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original version, directed the remake as well with Dil Raju bankrolling the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sharwanand also has a bilingual with director Shree Karthik, a well-known short filmmaker, who will be making his debut as a director. SR Prabhu is bankrolling this venture under his banner Dream Warrior Productions. Besides this film, the star also has the Telugu movie Sreekaram, which will be wrapped up soon and go into the post-production mode.

