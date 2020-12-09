Siddharth all set for Tollywood comeback with â€˜Mahasamudramâ€™

The actorâ€™s last Telugu outing was eight years ago, in â€˜Jabardasthâ€™.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Siddharth, who was last seen in the Telugu film Jabardasth in a full-length role eight years ago, is all set for a comeback to Tollywood, where he has delivered some of the biggest hits of his career. Recently, it was announced that Siddharth will make his return with RX 100 fame director Ajay Bhupathiâ€™s upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual project Mahasamudram, which also stars Sharwanand as one of the leads. The announcement was made via a statement.



Siddharth took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the news of his return to Tollywood. He wrote: â€œOn my #Telugu set after 8 years today on the 8th of December. Feels amazing. Thanks for the lovely welcome @AnilSunkara1 and @DirAjayBhupathi . Let's do this and do it right! #Mahasamudram @ImSharwanand"

On my #Telugu set after 8 years today on the 8th of December. Feels amazing. Thanks for the lovely welcome @AnilSunkara1 and @DirAjayBhupathi.



Let's do this and do it right!#Mahasamudram@ImSharwanand pic.twitter.com/woxGMTbxfE â€” Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 8, 2020

There are some reports which suggest that Siddharth will be seen as the antagonist in Mahasamudram. Director Ajay recently showed Siddharth the script, who was reportedly happy with the intensity and depth of his character. However, the makers have not confirmed the nature of Siddharthâ€™s role. As per the statement, Siddharth was looking for the right script for his Telugu comeback and he finally found one. Aditi Rao Hydari, last seen in Nani's Telugu thriller V, has been signed on for this Tamil and Telugu bilingual film.

Siddharthâ€™s last Telugu outing was Jabardasth (2013), co-starring Samantha Akkineni, and written and directed by Nandini Reddy. The film had encountered some trouble at the time of its release, as there were reports of it being an unofficial remake of the 2010 Bollywood film Band Baaja Baaraat. The producer of the Hindi film, Yash Raj Films, had also planned to take legal action against the makers of the Telugu film.



Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam. Siddharth also has a Tamil film titled Takkar in his kitty. It is tipped to be an action-comedy. He also plays a key role in Shankar and Kamal Haasanâ€™s Indian 2. Reports have claimed that he will be seen playing a police officer in this highly anticipated sequel which marks Kamal Haasanâ€™s return as the aged vigilante, Senapathy. Siddharth also has the Aval sequel in the pipeline. In a recent media interaction, he confirmed that is writing for Aval 2, and that it will go on the floors next year.



Sharwanand, on the other hand, was last seen on screen in the Telugu film Jaanu, a remake of Tamil romantic-drama 96. The film was out at the theatres on February 7 this year, to a lukewarm response. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original version, directed the remake as well, with Dil Raju bankrolling the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.