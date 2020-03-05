Sibi Sathyaraj’s ‘Walter’ release date out

A cop thriller, the film is written and directed by U Anbarasan.

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj who was last seen in Sathya, the Tamil remake of Kshanam, awaits the release of Walter, a cop thriller written and directed by U Anbarasan. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 24 for the Republic Day weekend and the date was later pushed to 6 March but now it is finally set for release on 13 March.

The film also stars Natty, Samuthirakani, Shirin Kanchawala, Sanam Shetty, Riythvika and Charle in crucial roles. Bankrolled by Shruthi Thilak under the banner 11:11 Productions, the film will have music by Dharma Prakash, while Rasamathi is handling the cinematography. Elayaraja S (editor), Arivumathi-Arun Bharathi-Uma Devi (lyrics), AR Mohan (art), Dastha (choreography) and Vicky (stunts) are also part of the team.

Initially, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon was roped in to play the baddie in this film but he opted out of the project as he was busy with his directorial assignments. Later he was replaced by Natarajan Subramaniam aka Natty.

Sibiraj also has Kabadadaari directed by Pradeep Krishnamurthy. The film is said to be the official remake of the critically acclaimed Kannada film, Kavaludaari. The remake marks the reunion of Sibi and Pradeep, who had previously worked together in Sathya. The makers have also roped in Sathyaraj to play a key role in the film.

Nanditha Shwetha and Pooja Kumar were earlier signed up to play the female leads in Kabadadaari. However, it now appears that Pooja Kumar has opted out of the project due to personal reasons. Suman Ranganath, who played the role in the original, has been brought on board for the Tamil remake as well. She was last seen in the Tamil film Arrambam, which had Ajith in the lead. The thriller also has Nasser and Jayaprakash in pivotal roles. This film is also being remade in Telugu under the title Kapatadhaari with Sumanth playing the lead role.

Sibiraj also has a mythological mystery thriller titled Maayon, which is written and directed by N Kishore. Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja has been roped in to compose music for the film.

