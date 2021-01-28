Shruti Haasan joins cast of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar'

The makers of ‘Salaar’ revealed the news on the occasion of Shruti Haasan’s birthday via a special poster.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in the Ravi Teja starrer Krack, has been signed opposite Prabhas in the upcoming multilingual film, Salaar. The announcement was made on Thursday, on the occasion of Shruti Haasan’s birthday via a special poster.

Prabhas is teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for the first time in action thriller Salaar, which was officially announced in December 2020 in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony for which actor Yash was the chief guest. The project will go on the floors after Prashanth completes work on the post-production of KGF: Chapter 2, which is gearing up for release this summer.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up his upcoming project, Radhe Shyam. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely.

The final schedule of Radhe Shyam is underway, at the expensive sets erected at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Director Radha Krishna Kumar had shared a glimpse of the massive space equipped with a blue screen in the background.

Being made on a lavish budget, Radhe Shyam marks the first-time collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming Telugu film Jil. Apparently, the plan is to complete Radhe Shyam in the next couple of months as Prabhas will soon move on to his other commitments. The film is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens during the summer of 2021.

Prabhas also signed a new project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Tipped to be pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, making her Telugu debut. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. Calling it an “epic project”, the makers had said that they “take pride in collaborating with Prabhas”. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed. Prabhas also has a project titled Adipurush with director Om Raut in the offing.

Shruti Haasan’s last release Krack hit the marquee for Sankranthi recently. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film has Ravi Teja playing the lead role. Shruti Haasan’s other Telugu film in the making is the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, in which she will be making a cameo appearance. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

(Content provided by Digital Native)