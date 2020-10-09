Should wait till January to decide: Karnataka expert panel member on opening schools

Most of the experts in the Technical Advisory Committee are of the opinion that schools should be shut this year, the source said.

The Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19 in Karnataka is likely to submit its recommendations on whether or not schools should reopen on Monday. A source in the committee told TNM that a majority of experts do not want schools to reopen this year at all.

“Maybe by January, after assessing the situation, we can make a decision,” the source said.

The committee was slated to submit its report on Friday but did not do so as experts are still deliberating the impact their opinions would have, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students, who have to write board exams.

“We have not yet submitted the report and the committee will likely arrive at a consensus on Monday. A majority of the experts believe that schools should not reopen this year at all and that it is very unsafe to do so. Most of us want to assess the situation closely and decide when to reopen the schools when the cases are not so drastically high,” the source said, while adding that the committee is still mulling over whether classes should resume for students in Class 10 and Class 12.

He maintained that it would be easier for older students to follow norms as opposed to the younger ones. “But board exams are secondary to students’ lives and this is an argument several doctors in the committee have made. We will submit our recommendations but the government may or may not accept it,” the source added.

On Wednesday, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that the government would not allow schools to reopen at any cost as it does not want to risk the lives of students. While private schools have begun online classes, those in government schools have only to rely on the YouTube videos or the lessons on DD Chandana, where they cannot clarify doubts.