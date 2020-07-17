Shortage of subsidised mental health medicines in Adilabad, say patients

The Superintendent of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) said that he will look into the issue.

news Healthcare

For the past last two months, 24-year-old Ramulu* (name changed), a resident of Telangana’s Adilabad district, was free of anxiety issues. He was taking medicines and his health stabilised. However, since earlier this month, his health gradually began deteriorating due to the lack of medicines. As he could not afford medicines from private clinics, he went to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad to avail medicines. However, the hospital allegedly said that they do not have the medicines required for his health and suggested to him to purchase them in a private clinic. Unable to afford the medicines which would cost around Rs 2,000-3,000, Ramulu has been denied healthcare.

According to residents, at RIMS, the district hospital, there has been a shortage of medicines. The hospital reportedly asks patients to purchase medicines outside, instead of stocking them up to meet the demand.

This issue was brought to light by an activist from Rythu Swarajya Vedika and psychologist Shruti Naik, who took to Twitter and shared the problems faced by the patients.

Addressing state Health Minister Eatala Rajender, she wrote, “There have been many cases of patients with psychiatric illnesses not getting access to medication in RIMS hospital, Adilabad district of Telangana. Despite repeated follow ups, we are told that there is a shortage of medication. When enquired, we were told that there is a shortage even in Hyderabad. Poor patients are forced to consult in private and buy expensive medication costing around 2000 to 3000 per month due to which they are discontinuing treatment and suffering a lot.”

Demanding the immediate attention of the government, Shruti alleged that there were several instances of deaths due to suicide and suicide attempts in Adilabad. Not providing mental health would worsen the situation, she said.

TNM spoke to Adilabad-based journalist Ashok, of the YouTube news channel T24, who has reported the issue. He said, “This issue is a long standing one. On multiple occasions, I flagged the problem about the lack of medicines to higher authorities but nothing seems to work. On one occasion, I voiced out concerns with the Superintendent as well.”

“The shortage of medicines is not not new. For at least a year, this problem has been persisting,” said Shruti. “When the hospital authorities know about the issue for so many years, how can they deny them medicines? How will the poor afford these medicines?” she added.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, RIMS Superintendent Dr Balram said, “This issue was resolved three months ago. We have been stocking up all the medicines from Hyderabad. However, since you have brought this issue to us, we will look into it.”