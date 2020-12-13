Shooting of Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivi' wrapped up

They also unveiled a new picture of the actor, closely resembling Jayalalithaa.

Flix Kollywood

The shoot of J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, has been wrapped up. Kangana took to Twitter to announce the completion of the shoot. She wrote: “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say. Mixed feelings (sic).”

Kangana also went on to thank her producers and director AL Vijay, who will be making his Bollywood debut with this project. She also shared a picture in which she shares a close resemblance to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

The film is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages. Kangana, who was last seen in sports drama Panga, spent close to six months preparing for this project. She took Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and spent hours in prosthetic make-up sessions to look the part.

The project was announced along with its title and first look poster last year on February 25, on the 71st birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. It’s worth mentioning that when Kangana was announced for the titular role, the choice was received with some backlash.

Soon after the announcement, Vijay clarified his stand on roping in Kangana and why she’ll justify the character. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah has cranked the camera. Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame has been roped in to oversee the writing process. The project has been on floors despite Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa's civil suit in the Madras High Court, filed to restrain the team from making a biopic based on her aunt’s life.

The film also stars Arvind Swami in the role of MG Ramachandran and Madhoo in the role of Jayalalithaa’s confidante Sasikala.

(Content provided by Digital Native)