‘Shoot me in chest, but won’t show documents’: Asaduddin Owaisi on CAA, NRC, NPR

Asaduddin also said that by targeting Muslims, the BJP government was making a huge mistake.

In a strong reply to the hate campaign by many BJP leaders using the slogan "Desh ke gaadron ko, goli maaron saalon ko," against the anti-CAA, NRC, NPR protestors, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he would rather take bullets to his chest than show documents for the citizenship exercise.

Reiterating his strong opposition to Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Asaduddin told a gathering at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, "You will shoot us? Do whatever you want, I will stay in the country but won't show documents. If asked to show documents I will show my chest instead and ask them to fire bullets. Shoot me in the heart because in my heart lies my love for India. Our names are enough to show our love for the country. The legacy of our ancestors is enough to show our love for India."

Asaduddin also said that by targeting Muslims, the BJP government is making a huge mistake. "I don't have anything. This country is my everything. If you are going to snatch away my country from me, then I will put up a strong fight. Even if I lose my life in this battle, at least I will be remembered as someone who fought valiantly."

"I want to thank you (BJP) because your regime removed the fear of death from the Muslims. We now don't fear death because we are sure that your government and minions want to do what Anurag Thakur said, 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaron saalon ko'. Shoot us! How many bullets will you fire?" he asked.

During the Delhi election campaign earlier in January, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur made an inflammatory speech suggesting that the anti-CAA protestors should be shot dead. This dog whistle was followed by a series of attacks on Jamia students and Shaheen Bagh protestors. The ECI had subsequently banned him for 72 hours from the election campaign.