Shoot of Aishwarya Rajesh’s 'Thittam Irandu' wrapped up

Flix Kollywood

Aishwarya Rajesh, who was last seen in Tamil drama Ka Pae Ranasingam, is currently busy with a string of projects. According to recent reports, the shooting of her upcoming film Thittam Irandu has been wrapped up. The team celebrated the successful completion of the film’s shooting by cutting a cake on Sunday.

The film is believed to be an investigative thriller and has been directed by Vignesh Karthick. The first look poster of the film was released by Vijay Sethupathi recently. Aishwarya took to Twitter to share pictures.

Cant wait for all of u to watch #ThittamIrandu .... Thank u @vikikarthick88 for unique script and Thanks to my entire team for this wonderful journey @dinesh_WM @vinod_offl @SixerEnt @proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/k26bPIGyki — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s 25th film Boomika, produced by Karthick Subbaraj, is gearing up for direct release on Netflix. Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the title of the film was revealed along with a special motion poster by actor Sivakarthikeyan. In a recent interview with the Times of India, the director had said, “The film is a mystery thriller. Whether the mystery has something to do with the paranormal or not is what the plot will all be about.”

This will be director Rathindran’s second film. His debut directorial project Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai starring Ashwin Kakumanu and Abhay Deol in lead roles has been completed but has been lying in the cans for a while. Aishwarya Rajesh is also part of that project. The film was long completed but has been struggling to find a theatrical release for various reasons.

Aishwarya also has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline. However, it isn’t sure yet as to which role she will be playing in the movie.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of her upcoming film announced her next project. Titled Driver Jamuna, the film will be directed by P Kinslin and bankrolled by SP Chowthari of 18 Reels. Touted to be a crime thriller the film is set in the backdrop of Chennai, Aishwarya will be playing a cab driver in the film. The film will have music by Ghibran and will go on floors in the first week of March.

She also has Tuck Jagadish, co-starring Nani and directed by Shiva Nirvana in the offing. She is expected to join the sets of the film very soon. Recently it was announced that filmmaker K Bhagayaraj’s highly successful film Mundhanai Mudichu is getting a remake after 37 years. It has been confirmed that the remake will bring together Sasikumar and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles.The remake will be produced by JSB Sathish.

In Gautham Menon’s long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram, she’s paired opposite Vikram. It will be her second outing with the actor after working together in Saamy Square.

