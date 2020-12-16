Shivanna to collaborate with A Harsha for the fourth time

A Harsha and Shiva Rajkumar have completed shooting 'Bhajarangi 2', their third film together, and are waiting for its release.

Flix Sandalwood

The progress of Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s Shivappa has taken the fast-track route with the team completing the first schedule already and moving over to the next phase. The first look of the Kannada superstar has also been revealed creating quite a stir among his fans.

While Shivappa is in progress, we have news that Shivanna will be moving over to the A Harsha directorial after completing the current venture. Interestingly, A Harsha and Shiva Rajkumar have completed shooting Bhajarangi 2 and are waiting for its release, which has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Having worked together in Vajrakaya, Bhajarangi, A Harsha and Shivanna teamed up for Bhajarangi 2 for the third time and now the reports state that they will be working together for the fourth time. The official launch of their new untitled film will happen in January next year.

Another interesting piece of news doing rounds is that it will be a completely different story with a unique plot. This news certainly has the movie buffs elated. Incidentally, this will be Shivannaâ€™s landmark 125th film in his career. Details about the title, star cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

Bhajarangi 2, likely to release next year, has Bhavana sharing the screen space with Shiva Rajkumar. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 comprises Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing.

Shivappa stars Shiva Rajkumar in the lead, with the film being directed by the cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton. The film also has Anjali, Dhananjaya, Yasha Shivakumar, and Pruthvi Ambaar in the star cast. We have reported already that in the first look picture the star is seen sporting a jail inmate uniform with unkempt hair. He was also seen wearing a tiger-tooth pendant making fans wonder what his role in the film would be like.

Shivannaâ€™s other film in the pipeline is titled RDX, meaning RD Xavier, which will have Shivanna appearing in the title role. Touted to be a cop drama, made as a mass entertainer, it is directed by Ravi Arasu with the dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The rest of the technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films will be bankrolling RDX.

Further, the buzz is that Shiva Rajkumar recently gave his nod to work with debut director Kotresh Chapparadahalli. Reports are that the shooting of this film may begin next year and an official word on the cast and crew is expected to be out soon.

There are also reports of Shivanna giving the go-ahead to the director Yograj Bhatt for a new film. Tentatively titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo, it will be a period action drama, say sources. It has also been confirmed that Prabhu Deva will be sharing the screen space with the superstar in this flick.

