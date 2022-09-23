Shivamogga youth part of IS chat group, did experimental bomb blast say police

The accused were members of a telegram channel run by the terror outfit’s official media centre Al-Hayat, and were proponents of jihad, a police statement said.

news Crime

The Shivamogga district police has said that their investigation into the stabbing of a youth in the district in connection with Independence Day celebrations has revealed that the accused followed Islamic State (IS) ideology and knew how to make bombs.

The three accused, Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Sayed Yaseen, were members of a Telegram channel run by the terror outfit’s official media centre Al-Hayat, the police said. The police also said that the accused were proponents of jihad and wished for the establishment of the Caliphate and enforcement of Sharia law in India.

The trio were arrested in connection with the stabbing of 20-year-old Prem Singh during Independence day celebrations in Shivamogga. He was stabbed after clashes broke out over the putting up of banners with pictures of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan. During the course of the investigation of the stabbing, the investigation officer of Doddapette police station had submitted a report alleging a conspiracy to “further the terror activities of ISIS and to disturb the unity, security and sovereignty of the country, unlawfully possessing explosives, endangering public property and life, and burning of the national flag of India.” This had led to the arrest of Shariq, Maaz and Yaasin. They have been booked under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

According to the police, the first accused Shariq used various social media platforms to spread ‘extremist’ propaganda. Along with the second and third accused Maaz and Sayed Yaseen, Shariq is said to have conspired to carry out terror activities. They had allegedly stored explosive materials for this purpose.

The police statement also said that the accused had made a bomb with locally sourced materials and had successfully carried out an experimental blast in Kemmangundi in Shivamogga. The accused learned the bomb-making process through digital material shared by Shariq. The police said that they bought batteries, switches, wires and match boxes from Shivamogga and timer relay circuits from online retailer Amazon. The expenses for the same were met through cryptocurrency sent to Yaseen by Shariq.

The accused also burned the national flag at the spot of the experimental bomb blast a few days later and shot videos of the same on their mobile phones.

The police claim they unearthed evidence regarding the case through simultaneous searches at 11 locations in Shivamogga, Mangaluru and Thirthahalli, the statement said. Residences of the accused and their relatives were searched. Electronic gadgets including mobile phones, laptops, dongle and pen drive were seized. The police also found remnants of the experimental bomb blast, materials required to make bombs and a half burnt national flag.