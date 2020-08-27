Shiva Rajkumar to star in Kannada-Telugu entertainer

To be directed by Ram Dhulipudi, the shooting of the film is expected to begin in November this year, if all goes well.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar enjoys a good fan base in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well. To capitalise on this, the star’s next film will be a bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu. Entrepreneur-turned-producer Srikanth Dhulipudi will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Ram Dhulipudi wielding the megaphone. Reports say that the hero will be seen playing an army officer.

Speaking about the film, Srikanth Dhulipudi said in an interview to Cinema Express, “The film is an out-and-out entertainer with action, romance and sentiment. We wanted to fulfil our vision of reaching out to as many people as possible with this universal story and are planning to make it in Kannada and Telugu on a grand scale.”

The first look poster of the film was launched on the occasion of the star’s birthday on July 12 and received good response. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in November this year, if all goes well.

Shiva Rajkumar’s next film to release will be Bhajarangi 2. It was supposed to release in April this year but had to be postponed due to the lockdown. It may be noted here that the film’s progress slowed down following its lead star’s shoulder surgery in London some months ago and his recuperation thereafter.

Shivanna joined the sets of Bhajarangi 2 last year and actively shot for his scenes. Harsha is wielding the megaphone for this venture, which has raised the expectation levels as they are teaming up for the third time with this film. The director made it clear already that the film will have no connection with his earlier film titled Bhajarangi. The film will have Bhavana sharing screen space with Shiva Rajkumar. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 include Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing.

The star’s other film in the making is RDX, which stands for RD Xavier. Ravi Arasu is wielding the megaphone for this venture and the dialogues are penned by Chandramouli. The rest of the technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films is bankrolling RDX. To be made on a high budget, the film will be shot in various locations in north India, we hear.

Shiva Rajkumar also has Bhairathi Ranagallu on the cards. This film will be directed by Mufti director Narthan and will be Shiva Rajkumar’s landmark 125th film. Incidentally, the star played the role of Bhairathi Ranagal in Mufti. The shooting of this film is expected to commence after the lockdown.

(Content provided by Digital Native)