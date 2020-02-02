Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ to be helmed by ‘Mufti’ director Narthan

A spin-off based on the 2017 film ‘Mufti’, ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ will be Shiva Rajkumar’s 125th film.

Shiva Rajkumar’s role as Bhairathi Ranagal in Mufti will remain unforgettable in the minds of his fans and movie buffs. The character was etched out perfectly and Shiva Rajkumar seemed to live the role instead of just enacting it.

Mufti, which hit the silver screens in 2017, was directed by Narthan and bankrolled by Jayanna and Bhogendra under the banner Jayanna Combines. Apart from Shiva Rajkumar, the film starred Srimurali, Shanvi Srivastava, Madhu Guruswamy and Vasishta N Simha. Ravi Basrur had composed the music for this venture with Naveen Kumar wielding the camera and Harish Komme editing. It was a neo-noir action crime thriller film that had Shiva Rajkumar playing Bhairathi Ranagal, a gang boss.

It was revealed several months ago that a spin-off based on the film, titled Bhairathi Ranagal, is on the cards. The latest update about this project is that it will be directed by Mufti director Narthan and will be Shiva Rajkumar’s landmark 125th film.

While Bhairathi Ranagal is in the preparatory mode, Shiva Rajkumar is busy with Bhajarangi 2, aimed for an April release. The star joined the sets of the film a couple of months ago and has been actively part of the shooting schedules since then.

Harsha is wielding the megaphone for this venture which has raised the expectation levels as the duo are teaming up for the third time. On choosing the title, the director had reportedly said that it will have no connection to Bhajarangi but he chose the title because his team liked it. So, from what we gather, Bhajarangi 2 will be a completely different story. The film will have Bhavana sharing screen space with Shiva Rajkumar.

The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 will be Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing. The star’s other ongoing projects in the pipeline are Drona and SRK.

