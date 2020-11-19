Suriya's Soorarai Pottru helmed by Sudha Kongara is getting appreciation from all quarters. With so many fans and people from the industry appreciating the film, the team is on cloud nine. The latest celebrity to join the club is Mahesh Babu. The Telugu superstar who had recently returned after a short vacation with his family took to Twitter to talk about the film.



He posted, #SooraraiPottru. What an inspiring film!! Brilliantly directed with amazing performances... @Suriya_offl in top form, Shine on brother...Congrats to the entire team @Aparnabala2 @Sudhakongara_of @gvprakash @nikethbommi

The project, which marked Suriyaâ€™s first-time collaboration with a female director, is a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath â€“ founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. The film skipped regular theatrical release and premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime becoming the first mainstream star-studded Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform. The film also features Aparna Balamurali, Karunas, Urvashi and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who has predominantly played character and comic roles over his three-decade long career, made his Tamil debut with this film and he was seen as the main antagonist. Produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project which has music by GV Prakash Kumar.



Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will start shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata from January 2021. Initially, it was reported that the project will go on the floors post Dussehra and the makers are planning to shoot the first schedule in the US. Later a source close to the actor was quoted by Times of India saying that Mahesh will only shoot for his next film come January.



Recently the makers officially announced that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady. The announcement was made on the occasion of Keerthyâ€™s birthday via a special poster. The film will have music by S Thaman while PS Vinod will crank the camera. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. The filmâ€™s motion poster was released on August 9, on the occasion of Mahesh Babuâ€™s birthday. The film, which will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels and GMB Entertainment.



Mahesh Babu also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing. After the success of Maharshi, the duo will be reuniting for this new project. Since the release of their last film, both of them have become good friends.