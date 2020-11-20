‘She stood with me like a sibling’, Kerala woman recalls how Manju Warrier helped her

A medical professional Sincy Anil has written about how her friendship with the actor began over a box of chocolates.

"I was looking for a few old emails, a few letters that needed to be stored like treasure trove, some that needed to be held close. Through the transformational journey from the old me to the new me, there was a woman's silent presence. Yes, it was #Manjuwarrier," wrote Sincy Anil on her Facebook page.The medical professional who lives in Kochi, then elaborated on how her friendship with the actor began and why this relationship was a precious one for her. “It was quite by accident that I met her at a restaurant. I gifted her some chocolates I made,” Sincy says. On the back of the chocolate box was Sincy’s email id.

Much to her surprise, Sincy received an email later from Manju Warrier about their brief meeting at the restaurant and about the chocolates.

“I was stunned. There began a warm friendship; one that I have been proud of and cherish. Later something happened that no woman would ever wish for in her life. I was shamed by a pervert who morphed my pictures. Many of those who were with me, abandoned me. I wasn’t getting proper legal aid but she stood with me like a sibling. What else I can do rather than love her or adore her,” Sincy asks in the post.

The vigour Manju gave Sincy to fight against injustices helped her keep her head high, Sincy recalls. A few years ago, Manju had come under a lot of patriarchal criticism for her divorce and for her daughter opting to stay back with her father, actor Dileep. Describing Manju, Sincy says, "Though she was shut in a castle made of lies, she broke through it with the strength of her silence. The words of a woman who climbs the ladder of success with her talents alone, without hurting anyone or blaming them, are sharper than a knife. What other words can give so much power?

She also recalls It was during the time of the floods that both of them spent a lot of time together. “I was elated when she entrusted me the responsibility of a flood relief collection centre opened by the Manju Warrier foundation for flood victims. I had never expected that much," Sincy says.

"Every time I go to see her dance show, I look at the stage with pride. It seemed to me that she is ten times more artistic when she is dancing rather than when she is in a movie," Sincy says.

She ends the post describing Manju Warrier's philanthropic ventures and thanks her for being a friend who has supported her throughout. "Thanks for taking me along in this life’s journey," she says.