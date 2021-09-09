Shashi Tharoor meets Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad on Sarkaru Vaari Paata sets

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla bumped into Mahesh Babu at a hotel in Hyderabad where they were attending a meeting, and the latter was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu met with a surprise visitor recently. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla bumped into Mahesh Babu at a hotel in Hyderabad where they were attending a meeting, and the latter was shooting for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Shas hi Tharoor not only shared photos and videos from their meeting, but also heaped praises on Mahesh Babu.

The meeting reportedly took place at Trident Hotel in Hyderabad. Reports add that the three of them met after Mahesh Babu had wrapped up his portions of the shoot for the day. Sharing the images from the trio’s interesting interaction, Shashi Tharoor said that he understands why everyone in Hyderabad adds the honorific “Superstar” while addressing Mahesh Babu.

Calling Mahesh Babu a delightful personality, Shashi Tharoor wrote: “As it happens, at our hotel in Hyderabad, the @TridentHyd, I ran into Superstar MaheshBabu @ urstrulyMahesh along with my colleague (& his brother-in-law) @JayGalla, a member of the Committee. What a delightful personality! (sic).” The senior politician also added: “Talking to MaheshBabu ⁦@urstrulyMahesh shows you why no one in Hyderabad refers to him without the honorific “Superstar”! He had just finished knocking out the villain in his next production when we had a chat behind the scenes… ⁦@JayGalla”. In response to Tharoor’s tweet, Mahesh Babu wrote, “An absolute pleasure meeting you, sir!”

Meanwhile, actor Mahesh Babu is currently working on his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is set to hit the big screens on January 13 next year. Helmed by filmmaker Parasuram Petla, the film stars actor Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, opposite Mahesh Babu. The team had recently finished a brief schedule in Goa. Sakraru Vaari Paata is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

