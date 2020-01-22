Shankar-Kamal Hassan's 'Indian 2' to commence shooting in Chennai

'Indian 2' marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Shankar after two decades and the star actor has been shooting as a 90-year-old.

The team of Shankar’s Indian 2 will be commencing the next schedule in Chennai by the second week of February. During this schedule along with Kamal Hassan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kajal Aggarwal, who are playing important roles in the film are expected to join. The team had recently wrapped up schedules in Bhopal, Gwalior, Rajahmundry and Sriperumbudar.

During the Bhopal schedule, a massive action sequence was shot over a period of four weeks and the makers had roped in National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein to oversee and execute the action scene. Apparently, Lyca Productions had spent a whopping Rs. 40 crore to shoot this action sequence which will include over 2000 junior artistes.

Indian 2 marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Shankar after two decades and the star actor has been shooting as a 90-year-old. Having teased fans with the first poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal earlier last year, the makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next six months. The first poster featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill as the Octogenarian vigilante Senapathy from Indian.

Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, and Nedumudi Venu in crucial roles. While Kajal Aggarwal who plays the leading lady and will be paired opposite Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in for a pivotal role and she will be seen paired opposite Siddharth, who will be seen playing a cop in this sequel. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Siddharth plays Senapathy’s grandson who sets out to avenge the death of his father. The film, being produced by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.