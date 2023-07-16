Shanaya Kapoor to make ‘pan India’ debut with Mohanlal in Vrushabha

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrushabha is said to be an action entertainer that will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

Flix Entertainment

Calling it an epic saga filled with drama, action, and glamour, Ekta Kapoor said Shanaya plays a key part in the movie. “With her talent and beauty, Shanaya is sure to steal the show as she plays a pivotal role bridging the gap between past and present timelines starring opposite Roshan Meka,” Ekta wrote.

The production of the film will start soon. Shanaya will star opposite Telugu actor Roshan Meka, son of actors Srikanth and Ooha. Veteran actor Salma Agha’s daughter, Zahrah S Khan, has also been cast in Vrushabha.

Shanaya was supposed to make her Hindi debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. The movie’s announcement was made last year. However, there has been no update on the film since. Reacting to Shanaya’s multi-lingual film, Karan Johar in a long post wrote, “Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion…”

Karan said that it was a brilliant opportunity for Shanaya to learn from Mohanlal. He described the movie as a “pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals.”