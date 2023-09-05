Shah Rukh and Nayanthara visit Tirupati temple ahead of Jawan release

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, along with their family members, visited the Venkateswara temple in Tirumala and offered prayers two days ahead of the release of their film â€˜Jawanâ€™.

Flix News

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Jawan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday, September 5, along with his daughter Suhana Khan. His co-star Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, also visited the temple along with Shah Rukh. The actors and their family members visited the temple during the early hours of Tuesday and offered their prayers. Nayanthara and Shah Rukhâ€™s Jawan is releasing in theatres on September 7.

Jawan is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and marks his first Bollywood film. The film will also be the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and music composer Anirudh. The film is produced by Shah Rukhâ€™s wife Gauri Khan, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. The trailer for the film released on August 31, and Shah Rukh was seen in multiple avatars including a soldier, a police officer and an anti-hero while Nayanthara appeared in the role of a senior police officer.

On August 30, there was a promotional event for the film in Chennaiâ€™s Sri Sairam Engineering College, where Shah Rukh spoke about his love for Tamil cinema and recalled his association with south Indian directors Mani Ratnam, Santosh Sivan, Kamal Haasan â€“ with whom he has worked in the past â€” and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Shah Rukh also went on to praise Vijay Sethupathi (who appears to play the antagonist in Jawan), music composer Anirudh and director Atlee.

Ahead of the release of his movie #Jawan, the popular Bollywood actor #ShahRukhKhan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress #Nayanthara visited the Hindu hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swami at #Tirumala in #Tirupati and offered prayers, today early morning.



Earlier in June 2022, soon after Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced that they were married, their visit to the Tirumala temple resulted in a controversy. Vignesh had to issue a statement apologising to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the affairs of the Venkateswara temple, after TTD said that it was mulling legal action against the couple for doing a photoshoot and walking while wearing footwear on the Mada Streets around the temple, where footwear is prohibited.