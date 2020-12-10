Sex racket run by a Ugandan national at Bengaluru apartment busted

On Thursday, the Central Crime Branch busted the racket being run by a Ugandan woman in Ramamurthy Nagar at an apartment rented from a local.

news Crime

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday busted a sex racket in East Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar and rescued four Ugandan women. Two people were also arrested in the operation. One of the accused is 33-year-old Nakkazi Phainaha, a Ugandan citizen. The other person arrested is Faizulla Ahmed, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar.

The CCB’s Women Protection Wing received the information of the racket functioning out of a residential building and they formed a team to raid the place. Early on Thursday, they raided the place.

While the women who were rescued have been lodged in a women’s shelter and their documents are being verified. Police said that Phainaha has not produced documents or passport as of yet. A senior official said that the foreigners rented Faizulla Ahmed’s apartment a year ago and have been residing there ever since. “They all had arrived in India on tourist visas but stayed back without extension. We are probing further into the matter.”

Upon being quizzed about modus operandi, the official said the Phainaha would post advertisements on the internet. The people were invited to their place and they always left with a woman accompanying them.

“We found three customers at the time of the raid. We handed them over to the concerned police station to record their statements after which they were let go,” added the official.

A case has been filed against Phainaha and Ahmed in the police station. Additionally, Ahmed has also been booked for renting his apartment to foreigners without proper documentation.

The CCB’s Women Wing busted a similar racket in July rescuing nearly 27 women. The group was involved with running a sex racket and for trafficking. The trafficked women hailed from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The brothel centre operated in the Puttenahalli region of Bengaluru and a man named Yogesh was arrested in relation to the operation.