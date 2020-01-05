Sex, free Netflix and data: The bizarre promises for dialling BJP's CAA support helpline

Social

This number which was launched by the BJP on January 2, 2020, has been widely shared by BJP leaders to tell people to show support for the CAA.

Amidst a wave of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that show no signs of slowing out, the Union government has been attempting to drum up support for the Act — from reaching out to Bollywood stars, endorsing Jaggi Vasudev’s view, and the BJP even asked people to give a missed call to 8866288662.

However, in what appears to be a bizarre trick to make the number go viral, many Twitter users made enticing offers and attached the same toll-free number.

Of course, it did not take long for this to descend to trying to pretend to sell sex and make women the bait, in an apparent effort to get more missed calls.

A cursory glance on Twitter shows that this number has been used with all sorts of things — people pretending to be a lonely woman looking for company, asking for dates, or simply, because they are bored. Each message concealed what the actual utility of the number was.

“Hey TweetHearts Save my number & Call me 8866288662,” one reads.

“Too bored today, so ready to share my number with all my followers,” reads another.

The number was shared in all ways that exploited people’s worst weaknesses — call and play a quiz to win Rs 10 lakh, call for “guaranteed” employment opportunities, for company (call on the number, and drinks and food would be on the tweeter), and even the Rs 15 lakh that PM Modi had promised to deposit the bank accounts of citizens prior to his election in 2014.

Hey TweetHearts



Save my number

& Call me



8866288662 — सृष्टि शर्मा (@ShrishtySharma) January 4, 2020

BJP, the ruling party in India launched a missed call campaign, asking people to call 8866288662 & show their support to the CAA 2019

This is how it's being propagated on Social media

This is how BJP works

This is how PROPAGANDA works

#99535_88585_AgainstCAA

1/1 pic.twitter.com/4z9N2eeey0 — Adarsh Singh (@adarsh_singh_) January 4, 2020

To all those who are dying for my number in DMs



8866288662



Cause why not — Vaishnavi Mishra (@Mishra_Jiiiii) January 4, 2020

Anyone Up for call ?



Would love talking to random people here



8866288662 — Nehahahahaha (@_Chaoticwriter_) January 4, 2020

The only mobile number which gives you everything from jobs, free data, Netflix subscription, booze, 15 lakh rupees, girl chat etc etc.



8866288662#ItniHeraPheri#JhoothBolo_BaarBaarJhoothBolo pic.twitter.com/AdFTxuqFeU — Caprashantg (@caprashantg) January 4, 2020

If someone's tryna love me or date me please now is the time I am free. Call me on 8866288662 — aNOushka (@attentionsucker) January 4, 2020

Hello all,

In case you feeling bored, or you have any issues then call on this number now

8866288662

Feel free stay happy #CallofDuty — एक हिंदुस्तानी (@nipun141) January 4, 2020

For Android users, just a missed call on 8866288662 will get you 4 years of free subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar!

No conditions apply* — Anjali Rao (@mockingchika) January 4, 2020

The story of CAA support, in four pictures... pic.twitter.com/ueLNmqDRr8 — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 4, 2020

A contact of mine shared this on their whatsapp story. pic.twitter.com/NpAyejTcke — Sushant Gambhir (@TheGambhir) January 4, 2020

This was brought out in the open by multiple users, with one such user even being called out by Netflix, after the user tweeted that giving a missed call to the number would give one a free subscription.

Boomlive reported that they tried to get in touch with BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, but he cut the phone midway through the conversation.

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

This came out on the day the Hyderabad witnessed over a lakh in attendance in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Protests have been on every night at New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Large turnouts have also been seen at Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai and other places.