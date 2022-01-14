Severed head found in temple, man's torso located 50 km away near Hyderabad

The severed head was found at the feet of a deity at a temple in a village near the Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar highway in Nalgonda district.

news Crime

The torso of a man, whose severed head was placed at an idol's feet in a temple in Telanganaâ€™s Nalgonda district, was found in an abandoned building near Hyderabad on Thursday, January 13, police said. As part of investigation, eight special teams were formed and during the course of investigation the torso was found in the building at Turkayamjal, they said as the probe to unearth the mystery behind the murder was on.

Amid suspicion that it could be a case of human sacrifice, the police had said a detailed investigation from all angles was on and added that the offence had not taken place at the religious place. The family of the man has identified him as 30-year-old Jahender Naik. He was said to be suffering from mental illnesses and lived on the streets, they added.

The severed head was found at the feet of the deity at Mettu Mahankali temple on the outskirts of Kurmedu village on the Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar highway in Nalgonda district on Monday. Police did not find any signs of the murder in the temple premises or the surrounding areas and suspected that he was murdered at some other place and his head was dumped at the temple.

Police had formed eight special teams to identify the victim and solve the case. Shankar Naik from Shunyapahad village in Suryapet district identified the severed head as that of his son, Jahender Naik.

The police struggled to find clues as the victim was mentally unsound and was not using a mobile phone. From Turkayamjal to the village where the severed head was found, police scanned CCTV footage at various points. The investigating officers also questioned people in the area where the victim was often found. Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari on Wednesday visited the temple where the severed head was found and reviewed the progress in the case.

With IANS and PTI inputs