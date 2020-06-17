Seven returning from temple visit die in accident in Andhra Pradesh

The impact of the collision with a lorry was so severe that several people were thrown off the tractor they were travelling on.

Seven people, including two children, were killed and several others were injured in a tragic road accident after a lorry and a tractor collided in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm, near Vedadri village, Jaggayyapeta mandal.

The tractor was ferrying around 26 devotees, including children, hailing from Khammam district in Telangana. The devotees were returning from Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Vedadri, when a lorry from the opposite direction hit the tractor, one of the survivors told the media.

The impact of the collision was so severe that several people were thrown off the vehicle. The survivor said, “The lorry dragged away the trolley.”

Those who were injured are being treated at the Jaggayyapeta government hospital. According to preliminary reports, the condition of 16 devotees is critical.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the accident. “The Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the members of the bereaved families. He wished speedy recovery for those injured in the accident. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to extend all the necessary support and help to the family members of those who died and to the injured persons,” reads a statement from the Chief Minister’s office.

This is a developing story. More details awaited