Seven Kerala cops dismissed from service for links with sand mafia

The officers have been charged with serious breach of discipline, misconduct and for bringing disrepute to the police force.

Seven police officers including two assistant sub inspectors and five civil police officers have been dismissed from service for aiding sand smugglers. The decision to dismiss the officers was informed by Kannur range director general of police Putta Vimaladitya through a circular on Friday, July 14. The disciplinary action was taken against them for keeping a close connection with the sand mafia and leaking out official information to help them.

The officers who faced stringent action are Grade ASIs Joy Thomas P (Kozhikode rural), Gokulan C, (Kannur rural), civil police officers Nishar PA, (Kannur city), Shibin MY, (Kozhikode rural) Abdul Rasheed TM, (Kasaragod), Shajeer VA (Kannur rural) and Harikrishnan B (Kasaragod).

The dismissed officers have been charged with leaking out location information of senior officers and helping the sand mafia. The order said the action against them is due to serious breach of discipline, misconduct and for bringing disrepute to the police force.

In October 2022, former Director General of Police Anil Kant had warned the police personnel in the state to keep distance from criminals. He also issued a circular with 25 rules and regulations for the police force in the state.

Anil Kant observed that some cops had been establishing ties with people engaged in illegal trades of liquor, drugs, hawala, gold smuggling, contract killings, illegal sand mining and granite quarrying. He also asked the officers to keep away from participating in trades and businesses that are against service rules. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also multiple times warned the police personnel, of stringent action if involved in any illegal and criminal activities.

