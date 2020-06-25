Among the 125 journalists from Warangal urban district who underwent the COVID-19 test, seven of them were tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. All seven of them were asymptomatic, according to the District Medical Health Officer, Dr K Lalitha Devi.

With this, a total of 67 journalists from the state have so far been infected with the virus, and includes one death.

Following the test results, five of them were shifted to the COVID-19 ward in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial hospital, while the other two were put under home quarantine, Deccan Chronicle reported. Subsequently, the Warangal press club president Tumma Sridhar Reddy approached Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, asking to take good care of the journalists under treatment.

According to The New Indian Express, the tests were conducted by the health department after receiving requests from the journalists. The tests were carried out on Saturday and Sunday at the Warangal Press Club.

However, these seven cases didnâ€™t reflect in the medical bulletin issued by the Director of Medical and Family on Wednesday evening. According to the bulletin, only three persons were tested positive from Warangal urban.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded a total of 891 cases on Wednesday including five deaths. The death toll in the state stands at 225.

Out of the 891 patients, 719 of them were from Hyderabad, followed by 86 from Rangareddy and 55 from Medchal districts.

Telangana tested a total of 4,069 samples out of which 891 were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Presently, the state has 5,858 active cases.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday also announced that the newly established Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli facility will be opened shortly after completing the recruitment of clinical and non-clinical staff in another two days.

TIMS has 1,224 beds out of which 1,000 beds have oxygen supply and 50 beds are equipped with ventilator support.