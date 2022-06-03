Seven people travelling in a private bus are feared to have been charred to death in a road accident near Kamalapura town in Karnatakaâ€™s Kalaburagi district. The incident took place in the early hours on Friday, June 3, the police said. The fire was following an accident between the bus and a tempo trax. The bus was carrying 29 passengers from Goa to Hyderabad and went up in flames after the incident.
According to police sources, 22 passengers managed to escape from the bus that was completely charred due to fire. The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Kalaburagi and are undergoing treatment. The driver of the tempo trax has also been severely injured.
This is a developing story